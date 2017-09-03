WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires Sat Night

Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:13 pm
NB you say that the two touches were very experienced. What you did not state was experienced in what? I ask because it did not appear to be much to do with rugby league.
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:09 pm
Great game disappointing result. Missing touch just before half time costly, did Ackers kick?

Thought our try line defence was exceptional, but Wire were good at first and second plays and made lots of yards, we can win all three of the remaining games, just need to keep concentration and avoid those bad 10-15 minutes!
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 9:59 am
Much, much closer than I expected. Warrington's defence was pretty poor, certainly for a club of their stature, but we played well for large parts of the game. 1-17 worked hard and really gave it to Wire.

Everyone knows we need more impact off the bench, to supplement the work Eddie and Mark do up front. The trouble is finding someone for the right money, right motivation and desire to live in London. And a strike centre over on the right would be helpful. I also think some of our players really need to bulk up - Walker is a prime example; great ball runner but at least a stone underweight. When SL teams get on a roll we get pushed back too easily and give up ground as a result.

Overall it was a good night, and I took a couple of newbies along who enjoyed themselves.
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:49 am
Again bang on mate.
Thought Eddie b had his best game in weeks, his attitude was tops.
You are right about walker he does need to bulk up
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 12:16 pm
And as it stands Battye is out of contract at the end of the year.
I hope he is one of the few that Hendo mentioned have re-signed but not yet announced.
Along with Pewhairangi.
