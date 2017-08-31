WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires Sat Night

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Wires Sat Night

Post a reply
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:43 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 239
Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.
Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:51 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 239
That's a pretty experienced team out for the game, the two touchies are very experienced
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:14 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5359
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.
Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.


There's more to it than that. Your mind is in a negative state when it should be positive and thinking about dominating the defence.(which is coming whether you like it or not). Ive thought for some time the team lacks composure(the missed drop kick opportunity v Fev being an example). Maybe we need a couple of older heads to control the teams emotions.
Mac out!
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:42 am
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 239
We all know I am a ref, pre kick off chat to the players, I always tell em that I have never yet changed a decision because a player has seen it different. As a ref the best thing a player does when you give a decision against them is for them to say "ok sir" turn round and get in the defensive line, that player in the next 50/50 call is more likely to get the call there way. If a player questions everything, 1 he gets penalised, 2 any 50/50 is just going against em.
It's the same chat to kids and adults.
It's quite funny when you have binned a player for constant gob, when they come back on keep quiet and just get on with the game there performance improves massively.
Players especially pro players need to concentrate on playing there game, whinging at the officials just detracts from the rugby
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:38 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 48
Normally I'd be happy at the moment with a close loss to the wire, but lets be honest, we are not going up owing to our own stupidity....

1) Not kicking the Pen at Cats :- cost us a point
2) we had ample chances to kick a drop goal towards the end of the match vs Feb :- there is another point dropped
3) Sammut not finding touch with the pen with <3 mins left of first half and we up 14-6 with wire on the rack, instead we go in 14-10 they have all the momentum, and as you know momentum is everything in this Game...

So we have a talented team who are skillful enough to go up, but are not Intellegent enough to go-up so we will finish 6th at best this year, and lets guess rinse and repeat next year, get into the top 4 again and then blow it with stupidity....

I personally am not sure after this if I want to be stuck in this groundhog day next year. We should have gone up this year, and its our own stupidity which has cost us, not the performance of the other teams
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:26 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 239
The difference between the 2 teams tonight was speed of the ptb, wire invariably were on knees and elbows in the tackle we were turned on our backs! Result of that was a 9 5 penalty count against us.
50/50 call went against us with the missed touch at the penalty that easily could have been called as in touch when patted back, 50/50 call went for us with the Dixon late try that could have been chalked off for a double knock on.
Reality us it's not one decision or kick that costs the game it's the whole 80 mins and every decision, tonight had Dixon caught that ball for the first wire try rather than mis time his jump, who knows.
Apart from the result, I loved that game.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:18 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5359
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
It was exciting thats for sure. We scored some scintillating tries. The first 30 minutes was pretty much perfect rugby from us.
Again though we let the opposition have a prolonged spell of dominance and in this case first 20 of the second half Wire ran in a number of tries and it was catch up rugby from there.

Crashmon you summed it up very well, its so near but so far but something we had control over so we can't blame anyone else.

Still 3 games to go all winnable.
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, jaybs, kingsting, MonkeyLover and 65 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,5111,65376,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM