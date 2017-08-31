Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.
Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.
