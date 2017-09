northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.

Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.



That's a pretty experienced team out for the game, the two touchies are very experienced wire-quin

There's more to it than that. Your mind is in a negative state when it should be positive and thinking about dominating the defence.(which is coming whether you like it or not). Ive thought for some time the team lacks composure(the missed drop kick opportunity v Fev being an example). Maybe we need a couple of older heads to control the teams emotions.



We all know I am a ref, pre kick off chat to the players, I always tell em that I have never yet changed a decision because a player has seen it different. As a ref the best thing a player does when you give a decision against them is for them to say "ok sir" turn round and get in the defensive line, that player in the next 50/50 call is more likely to get the call there way. If a player questions everything, 1 he gets penalised, 2 any 50/50 is just going against em.

It's the same chat to kids and adults.

It's quite funny when you have binned a player for constant gob, when they come back on keep quiet and just get on with the game there performance improves massively.

Normally I'd be happy at the moment with a close loss to the wire, but lets be honest, we are not going up owing to our own stupidity....



1) Not kicking the Pen at Cats :- cost us a point

2) we had ample chances to kick a drop goal towards the end of the match vs Feb :- there is another point dropped

3) Sammut not finding touch with the pen with <3 mins left of first half and we up 14-6 with wire on the rack, instead we go in 14-10 they have all the momentum, and as you know momentum is everything in this Game...



So we have a talented team who are skillful enough to go up, but are not Intellegent enough to go-up so we will finish 6th at best this year, and lets guess rinse and repeat next year, get into the top 4 again and then blow it with stupidity....



I personally am not sure after this if I want to be stuck in this groundhog day next year. We should have gone up this year, and its our own stupidity which has cost us, not the performance of the other teams



The difference between the 2 teams tonight was speed of the ptb, wire invariably were on knees and elbows in the tackle we were turned on our backs! Result of that was a 9 5 penalty count against us.

50/50 call went against us with the missed touch at the penalty that easily could have been called as in touch when patted back, 50/50 call went for us with the Dixon late try that could have been chalked off for a double knock on.

Reality us it's not one decision or kick that costs the game it's the whole 80 mins and every decision, tonight had Dixon caught that ball for the first wire try rather than mis time his jump, who knows.

