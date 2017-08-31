WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires Sat Night

Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:43 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.
Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:51 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
That's a pretty experienced team out for the game, the two touchies are very experienced
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:14 am
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5356
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Well said WQ. How players react to a decision, can effect the way they are dealt with at the next incident. If players are constantly in the refs face aka football style the next next 50/50 is only going one way, if players accept the decisions right or wrong funny thing the next 50/50 goes your way.
Don't blame the ref, blame the players, ref is never offside, ref never last on too long in the tackle.


There's more to it than that. Your mind is in a negative state when it should be positive and thinking about dominating the defence.(which is coming whether you like it or not). Ive thought for some time the team lacks composure(the missed drop kick opportunity v Fev being an example). Maybe we need a couple of older heads to control the teams emotions.
Mac out!
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:42 am
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 235
We all know I am a ref, pre kick off chat to the players, I always tell em that I have never yet changed a decision because a player has seen it different. As a ref the best thing a player does when you give a decision against them is for them to say "ok sir" turn round and get in the defensive line, that player in the next 50/50 call is more likely to get the call there way. If a player questions everything, 1 he gets penalised, 2 any 50/50 is just going against em.
It's the same chat to kids and adults.
It's quite funny when you have binned a player for constant gob, when they come back on keep quiet and just get on with the game there performance improves massively.
Players especially pro players need to concentrate on playing there game, whinging at the officials just detracts from the rugby
  TODAY : 10:50
