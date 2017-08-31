I see that we have the same referee as for the Featherstone game. What have we done to deserve him.

What really irritated me in the Fev game was the attitude of our players to the ref from the get go, even when we were on top. They were in his face all the time. When he gave a decision against us our players should have transitioned into defence not stood around him like footballers yapping away. It demonstrated to me a lack of composure in what was a relatively big game.