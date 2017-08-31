Welcome to our world. As London away supporters we have these travel issues every other week throughout the season.
There have been too many occasions when playing times, venues or even the day of the game have been changed for us, at very short notice.
The thought of the powers that be is that our numbers are few, so we do not matter.
For me. If I want to attend I will find a way.
