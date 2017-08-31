WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wires Sat Night

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Wires Sat Night

Post a reply
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:19 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1168
Welcome to our world. As London away supporters we have these travel issues every other week throughout the season.
There have been too many occasions when playing times, venues or even the day of the game have been changed for us, at very short notice.
The thought of the powers that be is that our numbers are few, so we do not matter.
For me. If I want to attend I will find a way.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:43 am
poplar panther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 27, 2004 8:45 am
Posts: 4953
Location: poplar, landan, e14
The club have an opportunity for a very special night. Wire have little to play for (they will surely be safe). We have nothing to lose, if we get beat let's go down all guns blazing. You never know, they have had a fortnight off and maybe, just maybe, we can catch them cold in what for them is a strange environment.
Follow me on Twitter: broncoskolar@twitter.com

THE KING OF BRILLIANCE- JAMES LOMAS

available from: //WWW.LLPSHOP.CO.UK

The UK's leading RL book publishers.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:19 am
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 34
poplar panther wrote:
The club have an opportunity for a very special night. Wire have little to play for (they will surely be safe). We have nothing to lose, if we get beat let's go down all guns blazing. You never know, they have had a fortnight off and maybe, just maybe, we can catch them cold in what for them is a strange environment.

Can I have a case of what you're on.....lol!!
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:09 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1168
Channing back in the nineteen. No Rocky. Gidley back for Wire.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:26 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1327
Location: South of the Thames
Moving Forward wrote:
3 of us heading down and staying over. Any decent pubs nearby? Thanks in advance


Close to the ground there is one pub - Duke of Kent, Scotch Common, Fullers pub with a large beer garden. If you are really lucky the Pimms Bar will be open. A little further away on Pitshanger Lane is the Village Inn. Both are good pubs. And as said there are a lot of establishments at Ealing Broadway.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:51 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 228
Karetaker, look on the positive side at least it's on Saturday so the m6 will be less of the moving traffic jam than it is on a fri or Sunday. You are only having t do it one weekend though buddy.
As being bosty says for us we have the problem every away game!!!! Go on have an adventure, come down to west london, it's always better than telly.
Re: Wires Sat Night
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:53 pm
northernbloke Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 228
Not surprised that junior is dropped
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, nkpom, northernbloke, The Phantom Horseman and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,1421,74076,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM