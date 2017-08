Exiled down south wrote: Didn't they have Lowes in charge at the time? I think we nearly ended up with him as our coach.

In fact Lowes had been sacked and Tony Smith was in charge, but it was only his second or third game. He was quoted afterwards as saying something like ' Sometimes you have to reach rock bottom before you can improve'. I was at the match and Wire were poor that day but it was also one of those rare games where simply everything worked for London, the bounce of some of the kicks, some eight or nine man passing movements, in most games half don't come off, but on the day they all did. That season we finished 10th but no complaints from Wire fans as we won the Challenge Cup for first time in 35 years.