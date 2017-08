Yes Lowes was head coach then - but not for long! He was shall we say volatile at that time; I had a run in with him on the touchline that resulted in disciplinary action! Have to say though when he was coach at Bradford I remember a really amusing episode at the Hive when he was slowly inching down through the Stand to get to speak to players in a position he shouldn't have been, chased by Connolly the Match Commissioner in a Benny Hill stylie. All with a smile on his face - great rapport with us in the crowd that day.