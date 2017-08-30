The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Has the Micky Mac Myth finally been busted?

I don't think it's even a myth. Our hookers are just too similar - keep one by all means but the other can be sold imo. Neither can turn a game on its head, neither has a change of pace required to unlock a defence if the forwards ever get on a roll.Yes MM is physically tough, but there's no real finesse or skill to the way he plays. It's about as one-dimensional as the rest of our forward play. Roby is tough, Hodgson is tough, but look at their all-round abilities in comparison.Our front row is about as soft as I can remember in a Wigan team. I'll give Sutton a bit of slack because of his age but the rest are average squad players at best. Where's the Craig Smith, the Neil Cowie, the Super Kel? We've rolled over way too easily in a number of games I've seen this year. No wonder Willians and TL have struggled.