Rogues Gallery wrote:
It's difficult because there is no right or wrong way to play the game. Wigan do use their outside backs more than most teams, I think it's a legacy from Maguire and encouraged by Wane and Winder. I'll guarantee you'll see the same in the U19's final on Sunday.
We don't have a big pack, but an athletic one, so do you play to what you have or do you look to change that strategy?
An interesting point. However, when we played the Roosters in Sydney Radlinski publicly mentioned they were much bigger than us and it was something we needed to address. Here we are nearly four seasons later and nothing seems to have changed.