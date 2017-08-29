Rogues Gallery wrote: The top four metre makers were Wigan players. If we played so much one man down the middle rugby then there would be moaning on here.

Wigan move the ball away from the ruck more than almost any other team, that's their style which obviously doesn't suit some fans.

The fact was that Hull completed their sets at 79% whilst Wigan were at 71%. Should we have been more conservative with the ball?

Without looking at the stats I bet Marshall and Burgess are two of the four top metre makers as they were general picking the ball up inside their own ten after a kick from Hull and getting 10-15 metres before meeting a defender. That's before they and the two centres scooting from dummy half, while the props didn't look for work or were told not to.Three of our three-quarters (apart from Gelling) simply don't have the size to win the collision. If our props as a collective actually play like props until the end of the season we may actually give ourselves a chance of doing something. Our last three defeats all have the same characteristic of appalling go forward from too many of the props.