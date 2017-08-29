|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wigan total Metres 1392
Hull total meters 1240.
Wigan made more line breaks and more offloads but had to make more tackles 371 - 309 due to our poor kicking game giving Hull the extra possession.
Bloody stats eh
I haven't seen any of the other individual stats as they don't seem to be online, only the team ones. However it seems indicative of previous games we lost at home to Warrington and away to Leeds the other week - we may as well not play with props in some games as they seem to be doing bugger all with the ball, hence we lose the forward battle and therefore the game.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I hate stats like this. No context whatsoever!! If Clubb took 1 ball in it's a hell of a run!! If Watts took the ball in 20 times it's 5m per carry!!
It's TOTAL metres made by the starting props throughout the game. I did say I didn't have the other info but that is an awful effort with the ball for two starting props in a cup final.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
The top four metre makers were Wigan players. If we played so much one man down the middle rugby then there would be moaning on here.
Wigan move the ball away from the ruck more than almost any other team, that's their style which obviously doesn't suit some fans.
The fact was that Hull completed their sets at 79% whilst Wigan were at 71%. Should we have been more conservative with the ball?
Without looking at the stats I bet Marshall and Burgess are two of the four top metre makers as they were general picking the ball up inside their own ten after a kick from Hull and getting 10-15 metres before meeting a defender. That's before they and the two centres scooting from dummy half, while the props didn't look for work or were told not to.
Three of our three-quarters (apart from Gelling) simply don't have the size to win the collision. If our props as a collective actually play like props until the end of the season we may actually give ourselves a chance of doing something. Our last three defeats all have the same characteristic of appalling go forward from too many of the props.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30205
|
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Without looking at the stats I bet Marshall and Burgess are two of the four top metre makers as they were general picking the ball up inside their own ten after a kick from Hull and getting 10-15 metres before meeting a defender. That's before they and the two centres scooting from dummy half, while the props didn't look for work or were told not to.
Three of our three-quarters (apart from Gelling) simply don't have the size to win the collision. If our props as a collective actually play like props until the end of the season we may actually give ourselves a chance of doing something. Our last three defeats all have the same characteristic of appalling go forward from too many of the props.
It's difficult because there is no right or wrong way to play the game. Wigan do use their outside backs more than most teams, I think it's a legacy from Maguire and encouraged by Wane and Winder. I'll guarantee you'll see the same in the U19's final on Sunday.
We don't have a big pack, but an athletic one, so do you play to what you have or do you look to change that strategy?
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:24 am
|
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1670
|
I get the outside backs take the ball up early in sets to preserve the middles energy as they have been doing all the defending the previous set.
But Wigan did it in the first set of the game, lockers the only big forward to have a carry.
Despite taking less carries than anyone other set of props in the league in doesn't stop them looking naccered after 10 minutes.
Starting row row Micky included were pathetic Saturday.
Hull had the best 4 props on the pitch
|
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 932
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
|
hull2524 wrote:
imo we have 4 good English props in taylor watts green and Bowden and a young kid called masi who could be a real gud un, but I bet we don't get 1 in the GB team, same as Houghton shaul and sneyd wont get a look in not even a place in the squad, so I don't thin we get noticed lol
Houghton for Scotland to ensure a World Cup place ?
Regards , EW
|
Regards , EW
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:07 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 796
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Might just be my imagination but I thought against Salford a fortnight ago our props played like props, got us on the front foot and then let the backs take over, result 40 points on the board and everybody leaving happy.
Saturday they reverted back to what we've seen all season with the almost inevitable outcome, big game, we get beat.
As an aside, with the amount of extra work they have to do it's no wonder our backs are always picking up injuries.
|
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 104
|
Has the Micky Mac Myth finally been busted?, he can't play a full 80, he is very limited in attack, all he really had was his hard tackling and his hard man persona, offload and bring in one of Jake Friend, Kurt Baptiste, Issac Luke, Cameron King
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Wed Aug 30, 2017 8:01 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12430
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Has the Micky Mac Myth finally been busted?, he can't play a full 80, he is very limited in attack, all he really had was his hard tackling and his hard man persona, offload and bring in one of Jake Friend, Kurt Baptiste, Issac Luke, Cameron King
McIlorum is a hooker mate. Nu'uausala, Clubb, Tautai and Sutton were our props.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.