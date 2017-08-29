WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No props, no pots

Re: No props, no pots
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:06 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wigan total Metres 1392
Hull total meters 1240.

Wigan made more line breaks and more offloads but had to make more tackles 371 - 309 due to our poor kicking game giving Hull the extra possession.

Bloody stats eh :lol:


I haven't seen any of the other individual stats as they don't seem to be online, only the team ones. However it seems indicative of previous games we lost at home to Warrington and away to Leeds the other week - we may as well not play with props in some games as they seem to be doing bugger all with the ball, hence we lose the forward battle and therefore the game.
Re: No props, no pots
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:08 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I hate stats like this. No context whatsoever!! If Clubb took 1 ball in it's a hell of a run!! If Watts took the ball in 20 times it's 5m per carry!!


It's TOTAL metres made by the starting props throughout the game. I did say I didn't have the other info but that is an awful effort with the ball for two starting props in a cup final.
Re: No props, no pots
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:22 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13881
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Rogues Gallery wrote:
The top four metre makers were Wigan players. If we played so much one man down the middle rugby then there would be moaning on here.
Wigan move the ball away from the ruck more than almost any other team, that's their style which obviously doesn't suit some fans.
The fact was that Hull completed their sets at 79% whilst Wigan were at 71%. Should we have been more conservative with the ball?


Without looking at the stats I bet Marshall and Burgess are two of the four top metre makers as they were general picking the ball up inside their own ten after a kick from Hull and getting 10-15 metres before meeting a defender. That's before they and the two centres scooting from dummy half, while the props didn't look for work or were told not to.

Three of our three-quarters (apart from Gelling) simply don't have the size to win the collision. If our props as a collective actually play like props until the end of the season we may actually give ourselves a chance of doing something. Our last three defeats all have the same characteristic of appalling go forward from too many of the props.
Re: No props, no pots
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:53 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30205
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Without looking at the stats I bet Marshall and Burgess are two of the four top metre makers as they were general picking the ball up inside their own ten after a kick from Hull and getting 10-15 metres before meeting a defender. That's before they and the two centres scooting from dummy half, while the props didn't look for work or were told not to.

Three of our three-quarters (apart from Gelling) simply don't have the size to win the collision. If our props as a collective actually play like props until the end of the season we may actually give ourselves a chance of doing something. Our last three defeats all have the same characteristic of appalling go forward from too many of the props.


It's difficult because there is no right or wrong way to play the game. Wigan do use their outside backs more than most teams, I think it's a legacy from Maguire and encouraged by Wane and Winder. I'll guarantee you'll see the same in the U19's final on Sunday.

We don't have a big pack, but an athletic one, so do you play to what you have or do you look to change that strategy?
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
