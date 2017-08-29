Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wigan total Metres 1392
Hull total meters 1240.
Wigan made more line breaks and more offloads but had to make more tackles 371 - 309 due to our poor kicking game giving Hull the extra possession.
Bloody stats eh
I haven't seen any of the other individual stats as they don't seem to be online, only the team ones. However it seems indicative of previous games we lost at home to Warrington and away to Leeds the other week - we may as well not play with props in some games as they seem to be doing bugger all with the ball, hence we lose the forward battle and therefore the game.