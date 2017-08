I understand the system and tactic that we employ but I don't think it is a sign that we play expansive rugby as it basically leaves our outside backs to scoot or take the hit up from the dummy half pass.



I assume the tactic is aimed at keeping our Props fresher for defence and also to allow them to get a quick play the ball. Unfortunately they seem ineffective of achieving those goals, given the yards the opposition Props are making and our lethargy at the PTB.



An equally major concern is our ability to attract English Props to Wigan. I would think international honours are out or the question for the likes of Sutton given his returns and also if you had the option of joining us or a rival who gets Props noticed like Hull for example I would think they would see others are a more attractive option.