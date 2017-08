Wigg'n wrote: Just shows how poorly balanced the squad is when props are doing nothing with the ball, every other player has to work twice as hard in the tackle.

The top four metre makers were Wigan players. If we played so much one man down the middle rugby then there would be moaning on here.Wigan move the ball away from the ruck more than almost any other team, that's their style which obviously doesn't suit some fans.The fact was that Hull completed their sets at 79% whilst Wigan were at 71%. Should we have been more conservative with the ball?