Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:40 pm
Again we seem to be leading the way in our scouting/development systems.
Umyla Hanley was m.o.m. in the year 10 English Schools final on Friday in London with a two try and eight goal haul for St Peters.
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/508 ... wales-trip

year 10 Final video.
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/508 ... ers-orrell
