Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Your back to back Challenge Cup winning diary...

Your back to back Challenge Cup winning diary...
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:08 pm
Roland_R 100% League Network
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:40 am
Posts: 11556
Location: Hull
.....is now online! www.blackandwhites.co.uk
Re: Your back to back Challenge Cup winning diary...
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:19 am
Touchliner Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2007 10:33 am
Posts: 481
Thanks for this weeks fix Wilf, lets hope winning at Wembley becomes a habit also lets hope we also don't turn into Wigan fans "drunk" on success, the income helps pay the bills as well
Re: Your back to back Challenge Cup winning diary...
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:55 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4765
thanks wilf
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

