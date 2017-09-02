|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 566
|
I actually thought last night was a decent game, however the amount off slow rucks both teams got away with was shocking! I could tell the ref was relatively inexperienced as both teams were doing it.
My thing that riled me was, he pulled Cas for not being square 3 times but when Huddersfield (Cudjoe and then Leeming) were at least 3 yards off being square in consecutive tackles but no penalty given. He atleast needed to be consistent.
Anyway good luck for the rest of the season.
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:13 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Huddersfield
|
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.
Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?
Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..
Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.
Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.
On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.
Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!
Gaskells kicking game on the last = dog crap, every one rolls dead.
Leeming was outstanding.
Ikahihifo outstanding.
Lawrence didn't look great last night for me - goes down very easily, understandable - but maybe Smith or Dickinson could of been a better option after the way they played at Hull.
Season over - roll on next year.
This is exactly right
|
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
|
Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 42
|
Some hilarious one-eyed bilge in here.
Shudds just couldn't match Cas once they put the foot down. No disgrace in that, not many clubs can.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:03 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2304
Location: Birkby
|
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Got to love the different opinions on our wonderful game.
I thought cas looked great last night. Best team seen visiting JSS this year by a mile. Their physicality in defence was great, and they definitely have some 'mongrel' in them - which many on this forum have pointed out we been missing for years.
Unfortunately Greg Eden skinned Jeremy for the killing try , with some lovely quick footwork.
Rather than complaining I can appreciate castlefords positive qualities. Great in attack and tough in defence. Gales conversion kicking made a difference too come the last 10 minutes.
Remaining in a controversial mood, thought Lawrence did quite well , and for the first time could see him as potential prop. For sure with his great tackling he'll be great in defence.
Moment of the match - Sebs barn storming 20 metre restart run. Was fab.
Finally, not sure that I'm happy with switching of dugouts. I used to like exchanging views with the away staff and players....
Agree with this, thought it was a good game, and Cas the best team we've seen this season, considering we had a pretty strong team out last night too.
Gives us a feel for the level we need to move too in the second half (they are the new benchmark), the first was great from out POV.
I for one want Cas to go on and win the GF, I have a sneaky feeling they will be playing Wigan in the semi, they need to step up again as the pies are a harder task to beat at the business end, as are Leeds.
For us its season over, I think my expectations for 2018 are top 4, I feel a lot more confident Stone will get us close, we aren't far off.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:30 am
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7811
|
hxgiant wrote:
Jools I never normally agree with anything you say but I do on this . You are correct ref standards are abysmal and last night at times I was bored myself I hope more coaches follow the Powell way or I fear our game will continue to decline
I'm not saying ref standards are abysmal- I'm saying the cheating and pushing of the rules has made the refs job impossible. And Powell has cas doing the same- so no- let's not follow the Powell way.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:36 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13166
Location: Huddersfield
|
maybe its time for two refs on the field?
do it in the nrl, can the rfl afford it though.
its a joke that the same code of rugby has a different amount of refs anyway!
did anyone watch london v warrington lastnight, wow some shocking decisions against london, warrington should have lost lastnight.
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:56 am
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1165
|
brearley84 wrote:
maybe its time for two refs on the field?
do it in the nrl, can the rfl afford it though.
its a joke that the same code of rugby has a different amount of refs anyway!
did anyone watch london v warrington lastnight, wow some shocking decisions against london, warrington should have lost lastnight.
That's a good point about the two ref's Brearley, I do agree with jools about the cynical cheating side of the game that is becoming more prevalent, and you have to put most of the blame for that at the door of the coaches, It does make the ref's job harder and they are already of a lower standard than is required so why not have two ref's if it's going to improve things.
I watched the London game, and you are right, London were on the end of some shocking decisions, trouble is nothing is ever done about it.
|
|
Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:13 am
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7811
|
[code][/code]
brearley84 wrote:
maybe its time for two refs on the field?
do it in the nrl, can the rfl afford it though.
its a joke that the same code of rugby has a different amount of refs anyway!
did anyone watch london v warrington lastnight, wow some shocking decisions against london, warrington should have lost lastnight.
There are already three officials at each game. You want to add another.
Yesterday I watched a very enjoyable game with just a single official, no touch judges. This official did an excellent job- something agreed by supporters of both teams- even the losing one! The job was made easy for her as at no point in the game was it necessary to award a penalty for foul play. That's because the 13 year olds involved in the game were focused on using their rugby skills to win the game. The final score was 20-16 - and I enjoyed watching it much more than either the two super 8s SL games or qualifiers on this weekend. The rules those 13 year olds play to are EXACTLY the same as those other games, they play on a full size pitch but they just play for less time a half, any sinnbinning is therefore 5 mins not 10 and they can play with size 4 ball. (Though most teams agree to use 5). Otherwise no difference.
There was more "rugby" in that 50 minute game than in the 80 minutes of the other three.
So either this young woman is a superref - or it IS possible to referee a proper game of rugby league with one official.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold