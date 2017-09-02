Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Got to love the different opinions on our wonderful game.
I thought cas looked great last night. Best team seen visiting JSS this year by a mile. Their physicality in defence was great, and they definitely have some 'mongrel' in them - which many on this forum have pointed out we been missing for years.
Unfortunately Greg Eden skinned Jeremy for the killing try , with some lovely quick footwork.
Rather than complaining I can appreciate castlefords positive qualities. Great in attack and tough in defence. Gales conversion kicking made a difference too come the last 10 minutes.
Remaining in a controversial mood, thought Lawrence did quite well , and for the first time could see him as potential prop. For sure with his great tackling he'll be great in defence.
Moment of the match - Sebs barn storming 20 metre restart run. Was fab.
Finally, not sure that I'm happy with switching of dugouts. I used to like exchanging views with the away staff and players....
Agree with this, thought it was a good game, and Cas the best team we've seen this season, considering we had a pretty strong team out last night too.
Gives us a feel for the level we need to move too in the second half (they are the new benchmark), the first was great from out POV.
I for one want Cas to go on and win the GF, I have a sneaky feeling they will be playing Wigan in the semi, they need to step up again as the pies are a harder task to beat at the business end, as are Leeds.
For us its season over, I think my expectations for 2018 are top 4, I feel a lot more confident Stone will get us close, we aren't far off.