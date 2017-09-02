WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants v castleford

Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:40 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 566
I actually thought last night was a decent game, however the amount off slow rucks both teams got away with was shocking! I could tell the ref was relatively inexperienced as both teams were doing it.

My thing that riled me was, he pulled Cas for not being square 3 times but when Huddersfield (Cudjoe and then Leeming) were at least 3 yards off being square in consecutive tackles but no penalty given. He atleast needed to be consistent.

Anyway good luck for the rest of the season.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:13 pm
raceman
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 02, 2003 9:58 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Huddersfield
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.

Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?

Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..

Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.

Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.

On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.

Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!

Gaskells kicking game on the last = dog crap, every one rolls dead.

Leeming was outstanding.
Ikahihifo outstanding.

Lawrence didn't look great last night for me - goes down very easily, understandable - but maybe Smith or Dickinson could of been a better option after the way they played at Hull.

Season over - roll on next year.

This is exactly right
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully!
But maybe not with child running amock.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:49 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 42
Some hilarious one-eyed bilge in here.

Shudds just couldn't match Cas once they put the foot down. No disgrace in that, not many clubs can.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:03 am
Birkbygiant
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2009 9:59 am
Posts: 2304
Location: Birkby
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Got to love the different opinions on our wonderful game.

I thought cas looked great last night. Best team seen visiting JSS this year by a mile. Their physicality in defence was great, and they definitely have some 'mongrel' in them - which many on this forum have pointed out we been missing for years.

Unfortunately Greg Eden skinned Jeremy for the killing try , with some lovely quick footwork.

Rather than complaining I can appreciate castlefords positive qualities. Great in attack and tough in defence. Gales conversion kicking made a difference too come the last 10 minutes.

Remaining in a controversial mood, thought Lawrence did quite well , and for the first time could see him as potential prop. For sure with his great tackling he'll be great in defence.

Moment of the match - Sebs barn storming 20 metre restart run. Was fab.

Finally, not sure that I'm happy with switching of dugouts. I used to like exchanging views with the away staff and players....


Agree with this, thought it was a good game, and Cas the best team we've seen this season, considering we had a pretty strong team out last night too.

Gives us a feel for the level we need to move too in the second half (they are the new benchmark), the first was great from out POV.

I for one want Cas to go on and win the GF, I have a sneaky feeling they will be playing Wigan in the semi, they need to step up again as the pies are a harder task to beat at the business end, as are Leeds.

For us its season over, I think my expectations for 2018 are top 4, I feel a lot more confident Stone will get us close, we aren't far off.
