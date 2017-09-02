I actually thought last night was a decent game, however the amount off slow rucks both teams got away with was shocking! I could tell the ref was relatively inexperienced as both teams were doing it.
My thing that riled me was, he pulled Cas for not being square 3 times but when Huddersfield (Cudjoe and then Leeming) were at least 3 yards off being square in consecutive tackles but no penalty given. He atleast needed to be consistent.
Anyway good luck for the rest of the season.
