GIANT DAZ

Difference being Broughy usually gets punished for it, unlike others ! "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



Hangerman2 wrote: The one thing i noticed from cas that was different to any other team, was men stood in front of the play the ball constantly, and making no attempt to get back onside just stood there, obstructing vision and confusing the defence as to whether they are involved in the play. Their number 11 was doing it constantly and it never once got penalised. I'm sure it can be as the 'downtown' rule? Maybe there is a loophole they are using because he stands still, but its very clearly a tactic they employ and its a good example of what is being described here.



At times with their scripted moves it looks like they are playing touch rugby, it will be interesting to see if they can still get Eden in space when the tempo of games is upped in the last two games of the season, because so much of their play relies on that. I get the feeling that a Leeds / Wigan in end of season mode with faster line speed will shut that down, and then we will see if Cas have what it takes. Eden looks great when he has bags of space, but as we know he turns into a liability when put under defensive or offensive pressure.

Don't want to nitpick but our number 11 is Oliver Holmes who was sat in the stands injured

worked so hard lastnight to go in at half time 12-6 up



shame we let the game get away from us early in the second, thats whats cost us the game



loads of effort but gave cas too much ball in that early second half period and cant afford to do that.



some huge performances again, ikahihifo in particular and mcgillvary, cudjoe.



losing ferguson was a blow before the game



taai and turner need to step up abit for me.



totally agree with mcdermotts comment on the play the ball/ruck/diving/conning refs antics...its ruining the game and needs stamping out now for next season , crack down on it.

What jools has described i completely agree with , and it's the reason Union is leaving league behind, on the field as well as off it. Union players are not angels by any means but the game has not yet sunk to the cynical levels of league, and the Refs are of a far higher standard ( despite having to watch for 10 times as many infringements .



Last nights game was lost IMO because the Giants couldn't live with the change of pace Cas injected immediately the second half kicked off. within 10 minutes they had gone from 6 down to 6 up and it wasn't because of cheating or fouling, it was because they were faster and far more skillful just about everywhere on the field. Cas are no angels either but they are no better or worse that all the other teams , Players will do what they have to do to try and win the game, It's up to the RFL to make sure they and their coaches stay within the spirit of the game.



Instead of whinging about Cas we need to spend the winter trying to emulate their style, We have survived to fight again next year, which is all i was hoping for, now we need to push forward and get our whole game to a differet level.

Iffy was great last night, but it must be a bit sickening when you make a 40yd break and then they lose the ball on the first tackle. Does anyone know how many setts we completed , if we did complete any. Giantscorpio

Website Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am2472In my Volvo XC90 GIANT DAZ wrote: My point was we hear how Cas are playing the game how fans want it to be played but yet they we're one of the worst teams i've seen for messing around yesterday.

Why say you want more teams to play that way as it's good for the game then purposely prevent it happening, encourage it and trust your players to defend well enough against it.

Obviously what Cas and Powell etc mean is they don't really want anyone else playing like that and are quite happy to see the boring turgid rugby league we see week in week out as long as they are bigging themselves up.



A stronger Ref in the past would have hammered Cas in the penalty count last night, Shenton and Gale would both have been off the field, and our backs would have had a field day - like Cas's do, at one point the game was end to end and looked like being an absolute old skool classic till Cas started with the Grubbiness and messing.



Fair play to them, they've won the league and i guess that's earned them the right to do that as it's up to teams to beat them however way, i and a few others lost a bit of respect for Cas the way they played last night after how they have been all year.



By the way, they were the better side overall and deserved the win too, just the crap side of them we saw tonight didn't go down too well.





Agree with all that. Cas have been generaly good all season and I have been pleased to see a new face on the block doing well. But last night they played a cheating game as we were holding them to a close game and they reverted to conning the referee. It is down to the referees to start brandishing the yellow cards more often .Then the coaches would start saying "Hey let`s stick to the rules". Shenton and Gale should have been binned (Gale twice). We can blame our lads for not taking advantage like Cas did, such as walking forward a metre and a half before playing the ball, causing our players to get penalized when it should have been the other way for walking off the mark. Cas play some great stuff legally but have gone down in my book now as cheats. Glad they won the LLS but hope now they slip up in the play-offs.

Jools. The refereeing standards are abysmal. I know a refereeing assesor and he says they are poor quality. Foul and cheating play should be heavily penalized and carded if need be irrispective of how many players are in the bin. Then the coaches will start coaching rugby again instead of cheating tactics if they are losing games.

And we could start with the basics of rugby league, like playing the ball properly with the foot, it is just a joke with most players now, they just stride over it.

jools wrote: That's a very one eyed view. ALL teams are involved in it- including Giants, and if not encouraged by the coaches, neither is it discouraged from their own players - and mcdermotts darlings are just as guilty! A lot of talk about how poor the refereeing standards are- not at all- it's the fact refs are having to decide what's genuine, what's play acting, and whether to blow the whistle for 1/2, 1 or 2 metres offside by 2,4 or 6 players, because he blows for every infringement the game would take 2 hours.

Jools. The refereeing standards are abysmal. I know a refereeing assesor and he says they are poor quality. Foul and cheating play should be heavily penalized and carded if need be irrispective of how many players are in the bin. Then the coaches will start coaching rugby again instead of cheating tactics if they are losing games.

And we could start with the basics of rugby league, like playing the ball properly with the foot, it is just a joke with most players now, they just stride over it.

I noticed the other week when Leigh were playing that most of their players played the ball pretty well and legal and look where they ended up in the league. The laws/rules of the game are there to be carried out and it is up to the referees to follow them and they are not doing their job, that`s why people are losing interest. The players/coaches and referees are not being honest any more.

Giantscorpio wrote: Jools. The refereeing standards are abysmal. I know a refereeing assesor and he says they are poor quality. Foul and cheating play should be heavily penalized and carded if need be irrispective of how many players are in the bin. Then the coaches will start coaching rugby again instead of cheating tactics if they are losing games.

And we could start with the basics of rugby league, like playing the ball properly with the foot, it is just a joke with most players now, they just stride over it.

I noticed the other week when Leigh were playing that most of their players played the ball pretty well and legal and look where they ended up in the league. The laws/rules of the game are there to be carried out and it is up to the referees to follow them and they are not doing their job, that`s why people are losing interest. The players/coaches and referees are not being honest any more.



