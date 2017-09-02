GIANT DAZ wrote: My point was we hear how Cas are playing the game how fans want it to be played but yet they we're one of the worst teams i've seen for messing around yesterday.

Why say you want more teams to play that way as it's good for the game then purposely prevent it happening, encourage it and trust your players to defend well enough against it.

Obviously what Cas and Powell etc mean is they don't really want anyone else playing like that and are quite happy to see the boring turgid rugby league we see week in week out as long as they are bigging themselves up.



A stronger Ref in the past would have hammered Cas in the penalty count last night, Shenton and Gale would both have been off the field, and our backs would have had a field day - like Cas's do, at one point the game was end to end and looked like being an absolute old skool classic till Cas started with the Grubbiness and messing.



Fair play to them, they've won the league and i guess that's earned them the right to do that as it's up to teams to beat them however way, i and a few others lost a bit of respect for Cas the way they played last night after how they have been all year.



By the way, they were the better side overall and deserved the win too, just the crap side of them we saw tonight didn't go down too well.

Agree with all that. Cas have been generaly good all season and I have been pleased to see a new face on the block doing well. But last night they played a cheating game as we were holding them to a close game and they reverted to conning the referee. It is down to the referees to start brandishing the yellow cards more often .Then the coaches would start saying "Hey let`s stick to the rules". Shenton and Gale should have been binned (Gale twice). We can blame our lads for not taking advantage like Cas did, such as walking forward a metre and a half before playing the ball, causing our players to get penalized when it should have been the other way for walking off the mark. Cas play some great stuff legally but have gone down in my book now as cheats. Glad they won the LLS but hope now they slip up in the play-offs.