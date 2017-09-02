What jools has described i completely agree with , and it's the reason Union is leaving league behind, on the field as well as off it. Union players are not angels by any means but the game has not yet sunk to the cynical levels of league, and the Refs are of a far higher standard ( despite having to watch for 10 times as many infringements .



Last nights game was lost IMO because the Giants couldn't live with the change of pace Cas injected immediately the second half kicked off. within 10 minutes they had gone from 6 down to 6 up and it wasn't because of cheating or fouling, it was because they were faster and far more skillful just about everywhere on the field. Cas are no angels either but they are no better or worse that all the other teams , Players will do what they have to do to try and win the game, It's up to the RFL to make sure they and their coaches stay within the spirit of the game.



Instead of whinging about Cas we need to spend the winter trying to emulate their style, We have survived to fight again next year, which is all i was hoping for, now we need to push forward and get our whole game to a differet level.

Iffy was great last night, but it must be a bit sickening when you make a 40yd break and then they lose the ball on the first tackle. Does anyone know how many setts we completed , if we did complete any.