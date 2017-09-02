WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants v castleford

Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:56 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.


He obviously wanted the Giants to win the first half with that blatant obstruction which produced a try then.
As for Gale being a scumbag.....a bit rich with the biggest scumbag in RL with Brough in your team don't you think?
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:07 am
All teams push the ref to the limit to gauge his tolerance level. The only player I've never seen do it is Danny Brough, he's a perfect gent.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:29 am
Difference being Broughy usually gets punished for it, unlike others !
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:40 am
Hangerman2 wrote:
The one thing i noticed from cas that was different to any other team, was men stood in front of the play the ball constantly, and making no attempt to get back onside just stood there, obstructing vision and confusing the defence as to whether they are involved in the play. Their number 11 was doing it constantly and it never once got penalised. I'm sure it can be as the 'downtown' rule? Maybe there is a loophole they are using because he stands still, but its very clearly a tactic they employ and its a good example of what is being described here.

At times with their scripted moves it looks like they are playing touch rugby, it will be interesting to see if they can still get Eden in space when the tempo of games is upped in the last two games of the season, because so much of their play relies on that. I get the feeling that a Leeds / Wigan in end of season mode with faster line speed will shut that down, and then we will see if Cas have what it takes. Eden looks great when he has bags of space, but as we know he turns into a liability when put under defensive or offensive pressure.

Don't want to nitpick but our number 11 is Oliver Holmes who was sat in the stands injured
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:18 pm
worked so hard lastnight to go in at half time 12-6 up

shame we let the game get away from us early in the second, thats whats cost us the game

loads of effort but gave cas too much ball in that early second half period and cant afford to do that.

some huge performances again, ikahihifo in particular and mcgillvary, cudjoe.

losing ferguson was a blow before the game

taai and turner need to step up abit for me.

totally agree with mcdermotts comment on the play the ball/ruck/diving/conning refs antics...its ruining the game and needs stamping out now for next season , crack down on it.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 12:22 pm
What jools has described i completely agree with , and it's the reason Union is leaving league behind, on the field as well as off it. Union players are not angels by any means but the game has not yet sunk to the cynical levels of league, and the Refs are of a far higher standard ( despite having to watch for 10 times as many infringements .

Last nights game was lost IMO because the Giants couldn't live with the change of pace Cas injected immediately the second half kicked off. within 10 minutes they had gone from 6 down to 6 up and it wasn't because of cheating or fouling, it was because they were faster and far more skillful just about everywhere on the field. Cas are no angels either but they are no better or worse that all the other teams , Players will do what they have to do to try and win the game, It's up to the RFL to make sure they and their coaches stay within the spirit of the game.

Instead of whinging about Cas we need to spend the winter trying to emulate their style, We have survived to fight again next year, which is all i was hoping for, now we need to push forward and get our whole game to a differet level.
Iffy was great last night, but it must be a bit sickening when you make a 40yd break and then they lose the ball on the first tackle. Does anyone know how many setts we completed , if we did complete any.
