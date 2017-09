Hangerman2 wrote:

The one thing i noticed from cas that was different to any other team, was men stood in front of the play the ball constantly, and making no attempt to get back onside just stood there, obstructing vision and confusing the defence as to whether they are involved in the play. Their number 11 was doing it constantly and it never once got penalised. I'm sure it can be as the 'downtown' rule? Maybe there is a loophole they are using because he stands still, but its very clearly a tactic they employ and its a good example of what is being described here.



At times with their scripted moves it looks like they are playing touch rugby, it will be interesting to see if they can still get Eden in space when the tempo of games is upped in the last two games of the season, because so much of their play relies on that. I get the feeling that a Leeds / Wigan in end of season mode with faster line speed will shut that down, and then we will see if Cas have what it takes. Eden looks great when he has bags of space, but as we know he turns into a liability when put under defensive or offensive pressure.