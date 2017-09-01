Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.



Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?



Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..



Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.



Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.



On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.



Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!



Gaskells kicking game on the last = dog crap, every one rolls dead.



Leeming was outstanding.

Ikahihifo outstanding.



Lawrence didn't look great last night for me - goes down very easily, understandable - but maybe Smith or Dickinson could of been a better option after the way they played at Hull.



Season over - roll on next year.