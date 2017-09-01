|
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
wigsey wrote:
Constant throwing up of the arms by Cas players in attempts to win penalties.
Playing for penalties using players who are trying to get out of the way at the play the ball.
I don't often agree with brian McDermott but he was spot on last night in his post match interview. It's becoming cringy. Cas tonight were top of the league in it . Wigan are masters at it too.
That's a very one eyed view. ALL teams are involved in it- including Giants, and if not encouraged by the coaches, neither is it discouraged from their own players - and mcdermotts darlings are just as guilty! A lot of talk about how poor the refereeing standards are- not at all- it's the fact refs are having to decide what's genuine, what's play acting, and whether to blow the whistle for 1/2, 1 or 2 metres offside by 2,4 or 6 players, because he blows for every infringement the game would take 2 hours.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:06 am
What annoyed me tonight is that everyone, including Cas, bang on about how they play the game how it 'should be played', ie, fast quick hands moving the ball wide and throwing the ball around etc, which i'm totally for, but yet we tried to play that exact way tonight and Cas didn't like it and tried every trick in the book to stop us, the amount of holding down, messing around in the ruck, standing offside. fair enough they were left to do it by the officials but to me it was contradictory by them, yes we all want to see fast open attacking rugby league but when it's the opposition doing it to them Cas didn't wanna know.
I also agree with Jools in that Rugby League is becoming a very tiresome game to watch, it's becoming a case of try and gain the slightest advantage by any means, which usually means petulant stuff like dropping the ball on purpose to get a penalty, throwing the ball at an opponent, the game has lost it's excitement for me, today it's 13 robots trying to push the boundaries of the rules and fairness to it's limits - worse still this is being coached into them and we wonder why people are drifting away from the game!
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:14 am
Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:25 am
"when teams play like cas against cas they don't like it"
Well obviously!
So when sides are throwing the ball about and playing quickly, you think that the defending team should just sit on their line and allow it because its good for the game? Of course teams try to slow them down at the PTB etc, that's the entire idea of defending.
Teams have tried to slow cas down all year. They aren't letting them play fast attacking rugby because it looks pretty. Deary me.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:21 am
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.
Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?
Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..
Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.
Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.
On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.
Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!
Gaskells kicking game on the last = dog crap, every one rolls dead.
Leeming was outstanding.
Ikahihifo outstanding.
Lawrence didn't look great last night for me - goes down very easily, understandable - but maybe Smith or Dickinson could of been a better option after the way they played at Hull.
Season over - roll on next year.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:58 am
jools
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.
Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?
Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..
Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.
Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.
On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.
Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!
Gaskells kicking game on the last = dog crap, every one rolls dead.
Leeming was outstanding.
Ikahihifo outstanding.
Lawrence didn't look great last night for me - goes down very easily, understandable - but maybe Smith or Dickinson could of been a better option after the way they played at Hull.
Season over - roll on next year.
so we were never offside? Jerry and leeming didn't kid a couple of penalties? We didn't have hands on the ball or interfere at the ptb? give over!
If the ref were to call everything we'd be there all night. This is down to how the game is being coached not down to the ref.
We didn't win because we weren't good enough. We didn't win because we made it easy for cas. Not because of the ref.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:02 am
O dear sour grapes I think, clearly Brough was not assisting the ref as normal.
Under Nathan Brown your lot were the masters as slowing the ruck down ,no complaints from you lot then.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:26 am
Got to love the different opinions on our wonderful game.
I thought cas looked great last night. Best team seen visiting JSS this year by a mile. Their physicality in defence was great, and they definitely have some 'mongrel' in them - which many on this forum have pointed out we been missing for years.
Unfortunately Greg Eden skinned Jeremy for the killing try , with some lovely quick footwork.
Rather than complaining I can appreciate castlefords positive qualities. Great in attack and tough in defence. Gales conversion kicking made a difference too come the last 10 minutes.
Remaining in a controversial mood, thought Lawrence did quite well , and for the first time could see him as potential prop. For sure with his great tackling he'll be great in defence.
Moment of the match - Sebs barn storming 20 metre restart run. Was fab.
Finally, not sure that I'm happy with switching of dugouts. I used to like exchanging views with the away staff and players....
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:31 am
The one thing i noticed from cas that was different to any other team, was men stood in front of the play the ball constantly, and making no attempt to get back onside just stood there, obstructing vision and confusing the defence as to whether they are involved in the play. Their number 11 was doing it constantly and it never once got penalised. I'm sure it can be as the 'downtown' rule? Maybe there is a loophole they are using because he stands still, but its very clearly a tactic they employ and its a good example of what is being described here.
At times with their scripted moves it looks like they are playing touch rugby, it will be interesting to see if they can still get Eden in space when the tempo of games is upped in the last two games of the season, because so much of their play relies on that. I get the feeling that a Leeds / Wigan in end of season mode with faster line speed will shut that down, and then we will see if Cas have what it takes. Eden looks great when he has bags of space, but as we know he turns into a liability when put under defensive or offensive pressure.
