Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:46 pm
wigsey wrote:
Constant throwing up of the arms by Cas players in attempts to win penalties.

Playing for penalties using players who are trying to get out of the way at the play the ball.

I don't often agree with brian McDermott but he was spot on last night in his post match interview. It's becoming cringy. Cas tonight were top of the league in it . Wigan are masters at it too.


That's a very one eyed view. ALL teams are involved in it- including Giants, and if not encouraged by the coaches, neither is it discouraged from their own players - and mcdermotts darlings are just as guilty! A lot of talk about how poor the refereeing standards are- not at all- it's the fact refs are having to decide what's genuine, what's play acting, and whether to blow the whistle for 1/2, 1 or 2 metres offside by 2,4 or 6 players, because he blows for every infringement the game would take 2 hours.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 1:06 am
What annoyed me tonight is that everyone, including Cas, bang on about how they play the game how it 'should be played', ie, fast quick hands moving the ball wide and throwing the ball around etc, which i'm totally for, but yet we tried to play that exact way tonight and Cas didn't like it and tried every trick in the book to stop us, the amount of holding down, messing around in the ruck, standing offside. fair enough they were left to do it by the officials but to me it was contradictory by them, yes we all want to see fast open attacking rugby league but when it's the opposition doing it to them Cas didn't wanna know.

I also agree with Jools in that Rugby League is becoming a very tiresome game to watch, it's becoming a case of try and gain the slightest advantage by any means, which usually means petulant stuff like dropping the ball on purpose to get a penalty, throwing the ball at an opponent, the game has lost it's excitement for me, today it's 13 robots trying to push the boundaries of the rules and fairness to it's limits - worse still this is being coached into them and we wonder why people are drifting away from the game!
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:14 am
Spot on that Daz
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:25 am
"when teams play like cas against cas they don't like it"

Well obviously!

So when sides are throwing the ball about and playing quickly, you think that the defending team should just sit on their line and allow it because its good for the game? Of course teams try to slow them down at the PTB etc, that's the entire idea of defending.

Teams have tried to slow cas down all year. They aren't letting them play fast attacking rugby because it looks pretty. Deary me.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:21 am
Knew we had no chance of winning the game after 1 minute of the 2nd half as the ref made it obvious as day light who he wanted to win that game in the 2nd half.

Cas threw around 20 forward passes and got caught for 3. Offside all game, don't think were penalised once?

Cas players interfering when Turner playing the ball...*knock on* followed by another 2/3 cheap penalties which led to a Cas try..

Its very very rare teams get a man sin binned against us no matter what the offence. Last night Cas should have had 2 men in the bin. I think 3 times this year we have had a man go off injured for the rest of the game - Ridyard for the season and nothing gets done about it, luckily last night the dirty challenge didn't finish Leeming game.

Lost all respect for Luke Gale - the bloke is a dirty, cheating little scum bag.

On an other note. Seb Ikahihifo would be better leaving the Giants because all his hard work comes to nothing - he could make 30 breaks a game and there would be no one supporting him - its pathetic. Other teams would score bags of tries off him.

Was ridiculous off loading the ball 3 times on the 2nd or 3rd tackle too - each time to no one. Keep hold of the ball when we are so close to their line with tackles remaining!!!

Leeming was outstanding.

Season over - roll on next year.
