What annoyed me tonight is that everyone, including Cas, bang on about how they play the game how it 'should be played', ie, fast quick hands moving the ball wide and throwing the ball around etc, which i'm totally for, but yet we tried to play that exact way tonight and Cas didn't like it and tried every trick in the book to stop us, the amount of holding down, messing around in the ruck, standing offside. fair enough they were left to do it by the officials but to me it was contradictory by them, yes we all want to see fast open attacking rugby league but when it's the opposition doing it to them Cas didn't wanna know.



I also agree with Jools in that Rugby League is becoming a very tiresome game to watch, it's becoming a case of try and gain the slightest advantage by any means, which usually means petulant stuff like dropping the ball on purpose to get a penalty, throwing the ball at an opponent, the game has lost it's excitement for me, today it's 13 robots trying to push the boundaries of the rules and fairness to it's limits - worse still this is being coached into them and we wonder why people are drifting away from the game!