WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants v castleford

Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Giants v castleford

Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:46 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7806
wigsey wrote:
Constant throwing up of the arms by Cas players in attempts to win penalties.

Playing for penalties using players who are trying to get out of the way at the play the ball.

I don't often agree with brian McDermott but he was spot on last night in his post match interview. It's becoming cringy. Cas tonight were top of the league in it . Wigan are masters at it too.


That's a very one eyed view. ALL teams are involved in it- including Giants, and if not encouraged by the coaches, neither is it discouraged from their own players - and mcdermotts darlings are just as guilty! A lot of talk about how poor the refereeing standards are- not at all- it's the fact refs are having to decide what's genuine, what's play acting, and whether to blow the whistle for 1/2, 1 or 2 metres offside by 2,4 or 6 players, because he blows for every infringement the game would take 2 hours.
