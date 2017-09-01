Well can't say it worked. But leeming was my MOM today.

We lost composure in that middle section of the game in attack, and were some truly awful defensive errors both individually and collectively.

I think I can. Honestly say I'm enjoying RL less and less- sick of the play acting and pushing the rules. Don't know if it's because I'm watching a lot of "honest" junior rugby or what. Watched some old RL last week and it truly was a breath of fresh air, less quick and athletic the players may have been, but they had some skill and you got a good honest game without all the messing about. And yes I'm talking about OUR players.