Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:57 am
Mellor and Obrien Miss !
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:59 am
Huddsgiants11 wrote:
Mellor and Obrien Miss !


Well perhaps you know something- we will see tonight. Could be stone wants to go with size and power.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:17 am
jools wrote:
Leeming is capable of doing 80 minutes- but fresh legs in the middle might help us later on.


maybe stone and thorman have a different game plan to us fans
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 11:22 am
rankin

mcgillvary
cudjoe
turner
mcintosh

leeming
brough
gaskell

ikahihifo
wakeman
ferguson
hinchcliffe
roberts

bench-

rapira
lawrence
clough
taai


clough to go on at loose when leeming comes off and hinchy goes hooker.

taai at prop maybe this time
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:32 pm
Well can't say it worked. But leeming was my MOM today.
We lost composure in that middle section of the game in attack, and were some truly awful defensive errors both individually and collectively.
I think I can. Honestly say I'm enjoying RL less and less- sick of the play acting and pushing the rules. Don't know if it's because I'm watching a lot of "honest" junior rugby or what. Watched some old RL last week and it truly was a breath of fresh air, less quick and athletic the players may have been, but they had some skill and you got a good honest game without all the messing about. And yes I'm talking about OUR players.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:45 pm
I was sad to see Leeming stay down after Shenton had hit him late, high and from behind but if he hadn't then we wouldn't have got a peep from the ref of TJ

But Cas were an embarrassment to RL tonight with their antics
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:56 pm
Both sides are guilty. The whole game is awash with it. I'm getting fed up- and it is honestly putting me off. Can't make salford next week as my lad has a game and the kick off is either 11.00 or 11.30. Which means getting to Salford for 1.30 will be almost impossible. I'm actually not too disappointed
I'm disappointed in tonight- not with the loss itself but the fact cas didn't have to work hard for the win.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:57 pm
Code13 wrote:
I was sad to see Leeming stay down after Shenton had hit him late, high and from behind but if he hadn't then we wouldn't have got a peep from the ref of TJ

But Cas were an embarrassment to RL tonight with their antics


How so? Genuinely want to know an opposing fans views as to our antics?
