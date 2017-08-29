ah back to some rugby this friday! missed it



a good one too welcoming the lls winners, should be a good game and a good gate too



little break maybe did us good regarding getting cudjoe, roberts and ferguson back



know brough and turner went off injured last time but reports are both ok.



last 4 games need to be won to get into the top 4..



we nearly beat cas last time at home, we had a few out and they did too mind, they are still going great guns but we have improved alot since then too



our attack needs to be the same as it was at hull and we could get the win