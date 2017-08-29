WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants v castleford

Giants v castleford
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:01 pm
ah back to some rugby this friday! missed it

a good one too welcoming the lls winners, should be a good game and a good gate too

little break maybe did us good regarding getting cudjoe, roberts and ferguson back

know brough and turner went off injured last time but reports are both ok.

last 4 games need to be won to get into the top 4..

we nearly beat cas last time at home, we had a few out and they did too mind, they are still going great guns but we have improved alot since then too

our attack needs to be the same as it was at hull and we could get the win
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:12 pm
Doesn't sound like Cudjoe will play from Stones comments on the site. Hes out injured and his doing his best for Fridays game generally means he won't play.
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:30 pm
said he was 50-50 for the hull game so cant be far off

we can live in hope!
Re: Giants v castleford
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:28 pm
Hope so what would your team be given the fact players like Dickinson played so well at Hull?

If all fit id go:

1. Rankin
2. Jerry
3. Cudjoe
4. Turner
5. McIntosh
6. Brough
7. Gaskell
8. Seb
9. Leeming
10. Rapira
11. Ferguson
12. Roberts
13. Hinchliffe

14. Taai
15. Wakeman
16. Mellor/Lawrence/Dickinson
17. O Brien

Sounds to me from Stones comments that Bruno may not play if everyone is fit. "We can keep using him appropriately" I think the phrase Stone used in his press which suggests hell play when he needs to kind of thing.

