The game swung on the 2 vital decisions to sin bin ellis and not give burrow a red card for a blatant head butt. If either of those go in our favour I think we would have won the game
Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:02 am
Karen
leeds owl wrote:
Have you seen where Manu's Rodger is though
How big do you think he is??!!!
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:33 pm
On Casforum there's a Hull v Leeds thread which is quite an amusing read.
I'd like nothing more than to beat Cas at their place in a semi final.
"The only way that we can't win the big one is if we beat ourselves". That's a line from the opening post.
Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:55 pm
Hasbag wrote:
On Casforum there's a Hull v Leeds thread which is quite an amusing read.
I'd like nothing more than to beat Cas at their place in a semi final.
"The only way that we can't win the big one is if we beat ourselves". That's a line from the opening post.
To be fair, none of them know what it's like backing up a cup final win with a vital SL game 5 days later
Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:54 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The two forward passes cancel each other out, the Garbutt one is a bit dubious but we'd be a bit miffed if it isn't given for us so not too bothered about that. However the obvious and very glaring mistakes (unlike the Clubb no try which wasn't a try because he didn't have control for the umpteenth time!) is the Gaz Ellis sin-binning and the obvious ignoring of the head butt. i don't care how tall Burrow is, it's irrelevant, you can't go head butting a player. Child/Hicks are a disgrace for that alone.
I thought the forearm was Washbrook, put up his arm to protect himself as the leeds player ran toward him after offloading the ball.
I tell you what would be a disgrace! If a bloke with a perfect discipline record got sent off or handed a suspension with 3/4 games left in his career for nothing more than a head clash in an aggressive tackle.
Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:30 am
BESTY
Free-scoring winger
sgtwilko wrote:
I tell you what would be a disgrace! If a bloke with a perfect discipline record got sent off or handed a suspension with 3/4 games left in his career for nothing more than a head clash in an aggressive tackle.
Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:40 am
He's just a troll (assuming it is a he), best ignored, most Rhinos fans aren't like him. As for FC fans being the worst in the league, well, 30,000 or so of us had a brilliant day at Wembley and the best wishes of the non Wigan supporters, and even the Wigan fans I met after the game said they'd had a good day out and, whilst disappointed, the best team won. That can't be said of the two occasions we've been robbed at Leeds!
Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:41 am
Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
Dear me.
