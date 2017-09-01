WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds away on Thursday

Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:50 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26313
The game swung on the 2 vital decisions to sin bin ellis and not give burrow a red card for a blatant head butt. If either of those go in our favour I think we would have won the game
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:02 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10132
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
leeds owl wrote:
Have you seen where Manu's Rodger is though :shock:

How big do you think he is??!!! :shock: :shock: :shock:
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:33 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1805
Location: Hull
On Casforum there's a Hull v Leeds thread which is quite an amusing read.
I'd like nothing more than to beat Cas at their place in a semi final.

"The only way that we can't win the big one is if we beat ourselves". That's a line from the opening post.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:55 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26313
Hasbag wrote:
On Casforum there's a Hull v Leeds thread which is quite an amusing read.
I'd like nothing more than to beat Cas at their place in a semi final.

"The only way that we can't win the big one is if we beat ourselves". That's a line from the opening post.


To be fair, none of them know what it's like backing up a cup final win with a vital SL game 5 days later
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:54 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7030
Location: Central Coast
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The two forward passes cancel each other out, the Garbutt one is a bit dubious but we'd be a bit miffed if it isn't given for us so not too bothered about that. However the obvious and very glaring mistakes (unlike the Clubb no try which wasn't a try because he didn't have control for the umpteenth time!) is the Gaz Ellis sin-binning and the obvious ignoring of the head butt. i don't care how tall Burrow is, it's irrelevant, you can't go head butting a player. Child/Hicks are a disgrace for that alone.
I thought the forearm was Washbrook, put up his arm to protect himself as the leeds player ran toward him after offloading the ball.

I tell you what would be a disgrace! If a bloke with a perfect discipline record got sent off or handed a suspension with 3/4 games left in his career for nothing more than a head clash in an aggressive tackle.

Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:30 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2435
sgtwilko wrote:
I tell you what would be a disgrace! If a bloke with a perfect discipline record got sent off or handed a suspension with 3/4 games left in his career for nothing more than a head clash in an aggressive tackle.

Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.


:CRAZY:
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:40 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 717
BESTY wrote:
:CRAZY:

He's just a troll (assuming it is a he), best ignored, most Rhinos fans aren't like him. As for FC fans being the worst in the league, well, 30,000 or so of us had a brilliant day at Wembley and the best wishes of the non Wigan supporters, and even the Wigan fans I met after the game said they'd had a good day out and, whilst disappointed, the best team won. That can't be said of the two occasions we've been robbed at Leeds!
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:41 am
unknownlegend User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 548
Location: West Hull
Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.
You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.[/quote]


Dear me. :roll:
