knockersbumpMKII wrote: The two forward passes cancel each other out, the Garbutt one is a bit dubious but we'd be a bit miffed if it isn't given for us so not too bothered about that. However the obvious and very glaring mistakes (unlike the Clubb no try which wasn't a try because he didn't have control for the umpteenth time!) is the Gaz Ellis sin-binning and the obvious ignoring of the head butt. i don't care how tall Burrow is, it's irrelevant, you can't go head butting a player. Child/Hicks are a disgrace for that alone.

I thought the forearm was Washbrook, put up his arm to protect himself as the leeds player ran toward him after offloading the ball.

I tell you what would be a disgrace! If a bloke with a perfect discipline record got sent off or handed a suspension with 3/4 games left in his career for nothing more than a head clash in an aggressive tackle.Ellis!!! (as a Rhinos and West Tigers fan and he was in my sisters class and a lovely kid, he will always be a fav of mine) had Ward in a bloody headlock/cholkhold. If that's Ferress it's another 6 weeks.You lot are the worst fans in the game by a mile.