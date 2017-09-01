WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds away on Thursday

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds away on Thursday

Post a reply
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 7:50 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26294
The game swung on the 2 vital decisions to sin bin ellis and not give burrow a red card for a blatant head butt. If either of those go in our favour I think we would have won the game
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:02 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10132
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
leeds owl wrote:
Have you seen where Manu's Rodger is though :shock:

How big do you think he is??!!! :shock: :shock: :shock:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:33 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1805
Location: Hull
On Casforum there's a Hull v Leeds thread which is quite an amusing read.
I'd like nothing more than to beat Cas at their place in a semi final.

"The only way that we can't win the big one is if we beat ourselves". That's a line from the opening post.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, BESTY, DABHAND, Ellam, Faithful One, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, Hasbag, Hipflask, Karen, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Stanley Unwin, Touchliner, vitch, Zaphod and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,7501,67676,2074,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
22
- 16SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM