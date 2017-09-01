The game swung on the 2 vital decisions to sin bin ellis and not give burrow a red card for a blatant head butt. If either of those go in our favour I think we would have won the game
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, B&WFAN, Big Jim Slade, Boston Spa, DGM, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, jeffers, Karen, Lippy, listener, McFc, mosher, paperboy, reliant robin, Stanley Unwin, suffolk rhinos, Tarquin Fuego, The FC Aces, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn, Touchliner, WF Rhino and 246 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk