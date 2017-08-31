Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Did he actually think it was a try though?



When it happened I was certain it wasn't a try. In fact I was one of the few around where I was sat who was applauding the tackle, most went very quiet. But then as Child looked at replay after replay and I started to get worried it would be given I was sat there saying, "it's a try, he's going to say it was pinched." I didn't actually think that, but in those moments you become very pessimistic. So did Radford really think it should have been given, or was he just doing what I did? I don't think anyone asked him about it afterwards.

Yes he did think it was a try. So much so he couldn't believe it hadn't been given and remarked "What a decision that is!" in total disbelief. You're all also ignoring the fact that the ball went backwards and was grounded by Clubb so should have been a try anyway. Not that it matters now as the Hull win is in the history books. Congratulations btw. You were worthy winners.Did you enjoy Mr Child's equally inept decisions tonight though, I wonder?