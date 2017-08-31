WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds away on Thursday

Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:56 pm
Hasbag
Mrs Barista wrote:
Wrong table. :lol:

I've done that every week for the past month!
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:59 pm
Mrs Barista
As much as we're screwed over by the fixtures, Wigan are too. Wouldn't want to be playing a high stakes derby on a 6 day Wembley turnaround. The lack of pragmatism in scheduling is crazy.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:14 pm
fc-eaststander
Really proud of the teams efforts tonight they must be gutted to put that amount in and come away empty handed, typical performance from Childs full of needless penalty's for both sides made it a frustrating game for the fans and the players and it showed it nearly boiled over a few times that's pure frustration from the players at silly decisions.

Childs just stopped to good teams entertain, The RFL have to do something about Childs he is ruining the sport and he is not on his own the only real gripe I have was the video decision on I think Garbutts try, he clearly had no control over the ball and it was no try, tough call and Gareth's sending off was totally over the top at one time he even pulled a leeds player out the scrum coached him not to lose field position unreal :WALL:
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:16 pm
Hullfc-white wrote:
He was viciously provoked by Connor who deliberately laughed at him though..

:lol: :lol: :lol: Jake Connor, the guy pointing and threatening 5ft Rob Burrow as Leeds set up to play the ball in front of the North Stand. Not 18st Mitch Garbutt, or Ryan Hall, seriously, he stood there beating his chest and pointing at 9st Rob Burrow. There were pensioners crying with laughter at the fool. Terminate his contract, he is an embarrassment to your club and Rugby League.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:23 pm
Jake the Peg
leeds owl wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol: Jake Connor, the guy pointing and threatening 5ft Rob Burrow as Leeds set up to play the ball in front of the North Stand. Not 18st Mitch Garbutt, or Ryan Hall, seriously, he stood there beating his chest and pointing at 9st Rob Burrow. There were pensioners crying with laughter at the fool. Terminate his contract, he is an embarrassment to your club and Rugby League.

connor's only 5 ft 2 and 9 1/2 stone himself. must admit burrow's headbutt was almost as funny as mcdermott's rant. burrow reminds me of the cartoon tasmanian devil
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:28 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
connor's only 5 ft 2 and 9 1/2 stone himself. must admit burrow's headbutt was almost as funny as mcdermott's rant. burrow reminds me of the cartoon tasmanian devil


On a serious note, I do think Connor has psychological problems. Don't know whether it's a lack of self esteem or self confidence, but he needs someone at your club to take him under their wing and have a word with him. He doesn't seem a particularly happy fella overall.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:44 pm
Wilde 3
leeds owl wrote:
On a serious note, I do think Connor has psychological problems. Don't know whether it's a lack of self esteem or self confidence, but he needs someone at your club to take him under their wing and have a word with him. He doesn't seem a particularly happy fella overall.


He seemed very happy on Saturday

Image
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:50 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
He seemed very happy on Saturday

Image

Have you seen where Manu's Rodger is though :shock:
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:57 pm
Wilde 3
leeds owl wrote:
Have you seen where Manu's Rodger is though :shock:


:shock:
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:39 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Did he actually think it was a try though?

When it happened I was certain it wasn't a try. In fact I was one of the few around where I was sat who was applauding the tackle, most went very quiet. But then as Child looked at replay after replay and I started to get worried it would be given I was sat there saying, "it's a try, he's going to say it was pinched." I didn't actually think that, but in those moments you become very pessimistic. So did Radford really think it should have been given, or was he just doing what I did? I don't think anyone asked him about it afterwards.

Yes he did think it was a try. So much so he couldn't believe it hadn't been given and remarked "What a decision that is!" in total disbelief. You're all also ignoring the fact that the ball went backwards and was grounded by Clubb so should have been a try anyway. Not that it matters now as the Hull win is in the history books. Congratulations btw. You were worthy winners.

Did you enjoy Mr Child's equally inept decisions tonight though, I wonder?
