Really proud of the teams efforts tonight they must be gutted to put that amount in and come away empty handed, typical performance from Childs full of needless penalty's for both sides made it a frustrating game for the fans and the players and it showed it nearly boiled over a few times that's pure frustration from the players at silly decisions.Childs just stopped to good teams entertain, The RFL have to do something about Childs he is ruining the sport and he is not on his own the only real gripe I have was the video decision on I think Garbutts try, he clearly had no control over the ball and it was no try, tough call and Gareth's sending off was totally over the top at one time he even pulled a leeds player out the scrum coached him not to lose field position unreal