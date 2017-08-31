As much as we're screwed over by the fixtures, Wigan are too. Wouldn't want to be playing a high stakes derby on a 6 day Wembley turnaround. The lack of pragmatism in scheduling is crazy.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bal, bellyboy, Bombed Out, bonaire, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, dessieboy, Erik the not red, Fames, fc-eaststander, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, fun time frankie, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, jimmys sidestep, K-Diddy, Large Paws, listener, Manuel, moxi1, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Plum Bob, rodney_trotter, rover 2000, Staffs FC, suffolk rhinos, the artist, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, will_leeds, yorksguy1865, Zuider and 500 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk