WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds away on Thursday

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds away on Thursday

Post a reply
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:28 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17480
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Wants an award for that jamie jones


It was a clear penalty, silly play by Manu.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:31 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1794
Location: Hull
We look pretty lively ball in hand to be fair.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:32 pm
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1414
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Wants an award for that jamie jones


An award for what? Not being able to unwrap his leg from Manus grasp? Grow up
Hull FC, the City's only top flight professional club...
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:34 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1712
If thats not a sin binning , what is!
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:34 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1794
Location: Hull
Looked a clear headbutt from Burrow then!
I like the way Connor plays. He won that penalty by just laughing in Burrow's face while handing him off.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:34 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1676
Hasbag wrote:
We look pretty lively ball in hand to be fair.


The only way we can win this game is by throwing the ball around and playing off the cuff
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, bonaire, Bullsmad, Carlotti, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, DGM, FC Here FC There, fcthefuture, Fields of Fire, FlexWheeler, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Jake the Peg, jimmys sidestep, joetwizzy, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, listener, Mild Rover, Paddyfc, pmarrow, Psyrax64, Roggiehrlfc1, scarrie, Sheldon, spegs, The Daddy, Tinkerman23, Wilde 3, World of Redboy, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865, Zuider and 310 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,3561,79476,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
10
- 20BRISBANE
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
32
- 20HULL FC
TV
  
Watkins Penalty Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM