tristram wrote:
Ha, I can't count how many times people say 'its a try' when they believe it isn't and hope that the VR says it's not -- pessimists the lot of us! (Having said that I've seen the VR make totally bonkers decisions on too many occasions to have much faith in them getting it right! Having said that, I think the current scheme is better than previous one, at least the ref has to say how he would call it.)
yeh agree , but it shouldnt have any influence if its an actual try or not, crazy decisions given because ref as given the try on the field or not given it
Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:10 pm
I'm wanting to see a Cas v Hull FC final. Whilst I'd like Hull to beat Leeds tonight, I'd definitely rather beat the pies next week (and keep them out of the semi) as that feeds into my other scheme which is to have all-Yorkshire finals
The run up to the semi's...
Castleford: Huddersfield (a), Leeds (h), Wigan (a), Hull FC (h)
Huddersfield: Castleford (h), Salford (a), St Helens (a), Leeds (h).
Hull FC: Leeds (a), Wigan (h), Wakefield (h), Castleford (a).
Leeds: Hull FC (h), Castleford (a), Salford (h), Huddersfield (a)
Salford: Wakefield (h), Huddersfield (h), Leeds (a), St Helens (h).
St Helens: Wigan (h), Wakefield (a), Huddersfield (h), Salford (a)
Wakefield: Salford (a), St Helens (h), Hull FC (a), Wigan (h).
Wigan: St Helens (a), Hull FC (a), Castleford (h), Wakefield (a).
Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:58 pm
Shaul, Michaels, Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Turgut, Manu, Ellis.
Subs: Thompson, Fash, Washbrook, Connor.
Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:06 pm
think theyll run away from us second half as fatigue shows. But then we always play better when we're written off.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
Thu Aug 31, 2017 6:33 pm
ccs wrote:
Shaul, Michaels, Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Turgut, Manu, Ellis.
Subs: Thompson, Fash, Washbrook, Connor.
need Thompson,Fash and Turgut to have really big games tonight
Bench a bit light,would rather have seen Masi on the bench for Washy
