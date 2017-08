Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Did he actually think it was a try though?



When it happened I was certain it wasn't a try. In fact I was one of the few around where I was sat who was applauding the tackle, most went very quiet. But then as Child looked at replay after replay and I started to get worried it would be given I was sat there saying, "it's a try, he's going to say it was pinched." I didn't actually think that, but in those moments you become very pessimistic. So did Radford really think it should have been given, or was he just doing what I did? I don't think anyone asked him about it afterwards.

Ha, I can't count how many times people say 'its a try' when they believe it isn't and hope that the VR says it's not -- pessimists the lot of us! (Having said that I've seen the VR make totally bonkers decisions on too many occasions to have much faith in them getting it right! Having said that, I think the current scheme is better than previous one, at least the ref has to say how he would call it.)