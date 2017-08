Wilde 3 wrote: It was the patronising nature of Jamie Peacock in the forum afterwards basically saying that because the panel had 1000 games worth of experience then they were right and many people disagreeing were wrong

Players don't often make good refs (not sure who does but it isn't playersThe way I saw it was that Clubb was trying to extend his arm so that the ball moved from his chest area to above his shoulder as he attempted to twist in order to ground it. The defender was holding the ball (and Clubb's arm) in an attempt to prevent it being grounded. So the only player trying to move the ball in the tackle was the attacker - therefore not a reef, no try!