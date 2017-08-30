Sounds like just the one change for us from our last game with Garbutt returning to the bench with Keinhorst dropping out. Also sounds like young Walker will remain at FB with Golding missing out.
Walker
Briscoe
Watkins
Sutcliffe
Hall
Moon
McGuire
Singleton
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Ward
JJB
Burrow
Garbutt
Mullally
Delaney
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Armavinit, barton baird, BESTY, fosdyke99, Greavsie, jimmys sidestep, Karen, LukeLeedsRhinos, Mr. Zucchini Head, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, Rugby Raider, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, Touchliner and 180 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk