Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:17 am
Karen User avatar
Homenaway wrote:
I'm as passionate as any FC fan, but pride myself on being able to look at incidents objectively. I was shocked at the BBC pundits (and many other people since) saying that it should have been a try. No matter what team and what opponents, that was NEVER a strip of the ball!

How I saw it too. Clubb loses possession in the act of rolling over and to suggest that Carlos was even aware of the ball being there is absurd.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:37 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Exactly. Carlos held the ball up like any player would in that position. It was Clubb twisting and the ball being clamped by Carlos to avoid it being put down from the initial attempt, that pulled the ball free.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:59 am
number 6 User avatar
My view was clubb starts to lose control just as Carlos tries to wrap the ball up


Correct decision
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:52 am
Carlos had his arm round the ball to prevent it from being grounded. Clubb tried to spin, Carlos kept his hand on the ball as you would expect, and Clubb lost hold of it. It wasn't a strip. If Clubb had just remained on his back the ball wouldn't have come out and it would have just been back to the 10 for a play the ball. No brainer and I can't believe that every so called pundit in the studio thought it was a try.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:04 am
DGM User avatar
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Carlos had his arm round the ball to prevent it from being grounded. Clubb tried to spin, Carlos kept his hand on the ball as you would expect, and Clubb lost hold of it. It wasn't a strip. If Clubb had just remained on his back the ball wouldn't have come out and it would have just been back to the 10 for a play the ball. No brainer and I can't believe that every so called pundit in the studio thought it was a try.


Totally agree with this (& the posts above).

There wasn't a "reefing" motion from Carlos to dispossess Clubb, it was an effort from Carlos to control the ball/ball carrying arm in the tackle, and the ball became dislodged when Clubb tried to roll over to ground it.

There's no law that I'm aware of that says a defender cannot have their arm/hand on the ball, or have their arm/hand between the attackers body & the ball. To be honest, the whole debate over it discredits what was a very good, try saving, possibly cup-winning tackle from Carlos.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:26 am
Yep, in fact the only person I have heard give credit to Carlos (although he still thought it was a try) is Wilkin.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:58 am
whatever the rights or wrongs of the 2 disallowed tries,wigan should never have been in a position to score their final try,wigan players foot on dead ball line as he picked ball up.should have been a drop out.whatever we won,on to the next match.
