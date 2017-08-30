Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Carlos had his arm round the ball to prevent it from being grounded. Clubb tried to spin, Carlos kept his hand on the ball as you would expect, and Clubb lost hold of it. It wasn't a strip. If Clubb had just remained on his back the ball wouldn't have come out and it would have just been back to the 10 for a play the ball. No brainer and I can't believe that every so called pundit in the studio thought it was a try.

Totally agree with this (& the posts above).There wasn't a "reefing" motion from Carlos to dispossess Clubb, it was an effort from Carlos to control the ball/ball carrying arm in the tackle, and the ball became dislodged when Clubb tried to roll over to ground it.There's no law that I'm aware of that says a defender cannot have their arm/hand on the ball, or have their arm/hand between the attackers body & the ball. To be honest, the whole debate over it discredits what was a very good, try saving, possibly cup-winning tackle from Carlos.