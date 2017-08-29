bonaire wrote: Well thankfully he called the Clubb no try correctly by saying there was no clear pulling action on the ball by Tuimavave.

I would argue some video refs would have awarded that try even though the referee quite rightly said no try.

I agree was the correct decision. But is it our black and white tinted glasses or what! Really surprised that all commentary thought it should of been a try, and every other person i speak to does (non hull supporters) Just dont see it at all, in that position he should of really been keeping hold of that ball, no obvious pulling the ball out, lose carry for me, correct decision