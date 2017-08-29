WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds away on Thursday

Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:38 pm
steve_norton User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 01, 2004 2:31 am
Posts: 1665
Location: Now back in blighty
Wilde 3 wrote:
Someone said that Michaels wasn't at the Homecoming yesterday?


He was't introduced and I didn't notice him.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:59 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1666
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I don't mention him because of the results, I make comment because he's not a very good referee, for any team.


Well thankfully he called the Clubb no try correctly by saying there was no clear pulling action on the ball by Tuimavave.
I would argue some video refs would have awarded that try even though the referee quite rightly said no try.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:22 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 713
bonaire wrote:
Well thankfully he called the Clubb no try correctly by saying there was no clear pulling action on the ball by Tuimavave.
I would argue some video refs would have awarded that try even though the referee quite rightly said no try.

They rarely overturn the decision of the referee, they have to feel there's good reason.
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:45 pm
the artist User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6059
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Leeds first game without the south stand open of course. wonder where the drum will be located?
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:01 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26268
the artist wrote:
Leeds first game without the south stand open of course. wonder where the drum will be located?


Up the drummer's 4rse hopefully

I'm surprised radford isn't resting more players TBH. I just can't see us getting anything from Thursday's game and it would have been better to rest a few and prepare properly for the wigan game IMO
Re: Leeds away on Thursday
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:49 am
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1693
bonaire wrote:
Well thankfully he called the Clubb no try correctly by saying there was no clear pulling action on the ball by Tuimavave.
I would argue some video refs would have awarded that try even though the referee quite rightly said no try.

I agree was the correct decision. But is it our black and white tinted glasses or what! Really surprised that all commentary thought it should of been a try, and every other person i speak to does (non hull supporters) Just dont see it at all, in that position he should of really been keeping hold of that ball, no obvious pulling the ball out, lose carry for me, correct decision
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

