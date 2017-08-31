WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5

Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:46 pm
FevGrinder



SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:03 pm
roger daly


SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......[b]Batley by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......[b]Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....[b]Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......[b]Sheffield by 28

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... [b]Hull KR by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... [b]Catalans by 32
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....[b]Keighley by 11
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....[b]All Golds by 14
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:56 pm
paulwalker71




SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......Batley by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......Toulouse by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Rochdale by 2
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......Sheffield by 32

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 12
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... Catalans by 26
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 24
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....All Golds by 28
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:09 pm
tackler thommo




SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams Batley by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 8
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 2

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR Hull by 20
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons Catalans by 12
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars Keighley by 6
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford Oxford by 2
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:45 am
jackmac452



Barley by 14
Toulouse by 22
Rochdale by 13
Bulls by 8

Bonus

HKR by 10
Catalan by 26
Keighley by 22
Glouster by 10
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:10 am
herr rigsby


SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 22

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ HKR by 14
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 14
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Thunder by 4
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. Oxford by 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 2:41 pm
Nelson




SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams, Batley by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique, Toulouse by 23
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions, Swinton by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls, Sheffield by 20

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR, Hull by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons, Catalan by 30
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars, Keighley by 14
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford, Gloucester by 10
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:33 pm
rambull1967


SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams..dewsbury by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse ......Toulouse by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls....Sheffield by 12

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR....hull by 2
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons....halifax by 2
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars....keighley by 6
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford....Gloucester by 6
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:15 am
RickyF1




SHIELD
Batley vs Dewsbury ..........Batley by 6
Oldham vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 26
Rochdale vs Swinton .........Rochdale by 14
Sheffield vs Bulls................Bulls by 2

BONUS
Featherstone vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 10
Halifax vs Catalan ............. Catalans by 14
Newcastle vs Keighley ....... Keighley by 24
Gloucester vs Oxford.......Gloucester by 10



   







