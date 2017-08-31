WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5

Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:46 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 544
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:03 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3033
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......[b]Batley by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......[b]Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....[b]Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......[b]Sheffield by 28

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... [b]Hull KR by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... [b]Catalans by 32
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....[b]Keighley by 11
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....[b]All Golds by 14
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 4:56 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3341
Location: Bradford
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......Batley by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......Toulouse by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Rochdale by 2
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......Sheffield by 32

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 12
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... Catalans by 26
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 24
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....All Golds by 28
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:09 pm
tackler thommo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 351
Location: South of Ilkley
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams Batley by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 8
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 2

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR Hull by 20
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons Catalans by 12
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars Keighley by 6
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford Oxford by 2
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 12:45 am
jackmac452 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 250
Barley by 14
Toulouse by 22
Rochdale by 13
Bulls by 8

Bonus

HKR by 10
Catalan by 26
Keighley by 22
Glouster by 10
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"
Users browsing this forum: bobsmyuncle, jackmac452 and 24 guests

