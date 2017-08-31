SHIELD

Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4

Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20

Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6

Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18



BONUS

Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6

Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10

Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8

Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8