2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:46 pm
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 544
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8
2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:03 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3033
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......[b]Batley by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......[b]Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....[b]Rochdale by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......[b]Sheffield by 28

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... [b]Hull KR by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... [b]Catalans by 32
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....[b]Keighley by 11
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....[b]All Golds by 14
