SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18
BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams .......................... Batley by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ............ Toulouse by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions .......................... Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls ............................. Sheffield by 18
BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR ................................ Fev by 6
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons ....................................... Catalans by 10
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars .................. Keighley by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford .................................. All Golds by 8