Back to a full complement of games this week.
It's one point for a correct prediction in the Shield, plus 5 bonus points for the margin - and double points in the bonus games. So plenty of points up for grabs...
All Sunday matches so entries in by 2.00 pm Sunday at the latest
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls
BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford
It's one point for a correct prediction in the Shield, plus 5 bonus points for the margin - and double points in the bonus games. So plenty of points up for grabs...
All Sunday matches so entries in by 2.00 pm Sunday at the latest
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls
BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford