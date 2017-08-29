WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5

Post a reply
2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:03 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3340
Location: Bradford
Back to a full complement of games this week.

It's one point for a correct prediction in the Shield, plus 5 bonus points for the margin - and double points in the bonus games. So plenty of points up for grabs...

All Sunday matches so entries in by 2.00 pm Sunday at the latest

SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 12:19 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4731
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......Dewsbury by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......Toulouse by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Swinton by 2
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......Sheffield by 28

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 10
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... Catalans by 20
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 16
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....All Golds by 8
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:33 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 444
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......Batley by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......Toulouse by 28
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Rochdale by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......Sheffield by 24

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 18
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... Catalans by 24
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....Keighley by 18
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....All Golds by 1
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:39 pm
le penguin User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 147
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......................Batley by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique..........TO by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions......................Rochdale by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls.........................Sheffield by 8

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR............................KR by 10
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons...................................Fax by 8
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars................Thunder by 8
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford..............................Gloucester by 16
Re: 2017 Predictions Shield Week 5
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:41 am
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 897
Location: Silsden
SHIELD
Batley Bulldogs vs Dewsbury Rams......Dewsbury by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......Toulouse by 22
Rochdale Hornets vs Swinton Lions.....Rochdale by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Bradford Bulls......Sheffield by 16

BONUS
Featherstone Rovers vs Hull KR..... Hull KR by 20
Halifax vs Catalan Dragons..... Catalans by 8
Newcastle Thunder vs Keighley Cougars.....Newcastle by 14
Gloucester All Golds vs Oxford.....All Golds by 4
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bulliac, bullpower2014, Fr13daY, lorribull, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, Pyrah123, zapperbull and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,6051,54176,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM