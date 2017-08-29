Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
If you find yourself at a loose end and craving a bit of live rugby league then why not get yourself to Headingley tomorrow night (Wednesday) for the Yorkshire v. Lancashire Legends game in support of Ryan Hall’s and Mark Gleeson’s Testimonials.
Some of the greats of the Super League era will be pulling on their boots for a full contact, full eighty minutes, full blooded battle of the counties as a Ryan Hall coached Yorkshire take on a Sam Tomkins coached Lancashire.
