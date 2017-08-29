If you find yourself at a loose end and craving a bit of live rugby league then why not get yourself to Headingley tomorrow night (Wednesday) for the Yorkshire v. Lancashire Legends game in support of Ryan Hall’s and Mark Gleeson’s Testimonials.Some of the greats of the Super League era will be pulling on their boots for a full contact, full eighty minutes, full blooded battle of the counties as a Ryan Hall coached Yorkshire take on a Sam Tomkins coached Lancashire.

RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.