Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:26 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
If you find yourself at a loose end and craving a bit of live rugby league then why not get yourself to Headingley tomorrow night (Wednesday) for the Yorkshire v. Lancashire Legends game in support of Ryan Hall’s and Mark Gleeson’s Testimonials.



Some of the greats of the Super League era will be pulling on their boots for a full contact, full eighty minutes, full blooded battle of the counties as a Ryan Hall coached Yorkshire take on a Sam Tomkins coached Lancashire.

Re: Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:38 am
Finfin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1642
Who is Mark Gleeson?
Re: Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:40 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5588
Finfin wrote:
Who is Mark Gleeson?


Martin's brother. Played hooker for Warrington amongst other clubs.
Re: Legends Yorkshire v. Lancashire On Wednesday Night
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:46 am
Finfin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1642
Wigg'n wrote:
Martin's brother. Played hooker for Warrington amongst other clubs.


Isn't it Martin's testimonial?

